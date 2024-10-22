RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.95. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

