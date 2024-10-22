RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2024

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.95. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBB

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Earnings History for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.