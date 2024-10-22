RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2024

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RBB Bancorp

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.