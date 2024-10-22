RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

