RETARDIO Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (RETARDIO)

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, RETARDIO has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. RETARDIO has a total market cap of $130.01 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RETARDIO token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00256468 BTC.

About RETARDIO

RETARDIO was first traded on January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official website is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiosolana.

RETARDIO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.1555585 USD and is up 7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $6,049,546.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RETARDIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RETARDIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

