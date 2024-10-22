Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:RVP opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.34.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 46.72%.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
