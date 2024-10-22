Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) & PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Financial Survey

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

PureTech Health has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PureTech Health and Revance Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureTech Health N/A N/A N/A Revance Therapeutics -117.88% N/A -41.05%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureTech Health $3.33 million 147.33 -$65.70 million N/A N/A Revance Therapeutics $234.04 million 2.36 -$323.99 million ($3.19) -1.66

This table compares PureTech Health and Revance Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PureTech Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revance Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PureTech Health and Revance Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureTech Health 0 0 1 1 3.50 Revance Therapeutics 0 8 1 0 2.11

PureTech Health presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.51%. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.29, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. Given PureTech Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PureTech Health is more favorable than Revance Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PureTech Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Revance Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of PureTech Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Revance Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PureTech Health beats Revance Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It also develops SPT-300, an oral drug of allopregnanolone for the treatment of anxious depression; SPT-320, a novel prodrug of agomelatine for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder; and SPT-348, a prodrug of a non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen for the treatment of mood and other neuropsychiatric disorders. In addition, the company is developing hydrogels to enable the oral administration of peptide therapeutics in preclinical development. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX that is in preclinical stage. The company also offers Resilient Hyaluronic Acid (RHA) dermal filler for the correction of moderate to severe dynamic facial wrinkles; and RHA Redensity, a dermal filler for the treatment of moderate to severe dynamic perioral rhytids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Viatris Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize onabotulinumtoxinA. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

