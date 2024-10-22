Robert W. Baird Boosts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $626.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LMT. Barclays raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.93.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $33.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $581.20. 700,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

