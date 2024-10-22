Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Acquires $17,188.88 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $17,188.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,258,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,629.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Global Value Investment Corp. sold 820 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,435.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 23,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $50,718.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMCF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,701. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

