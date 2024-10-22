Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 27,018 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,983,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 480,518 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,980,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,733 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,440,000 after acquiring an additional 294,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 51,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,451. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.