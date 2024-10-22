Rodgers & Associates LTD Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,886.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,666,000 after buying an additional 405,288 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 358,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,994,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.73. 127,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.53. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

