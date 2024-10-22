Rodgers & Associates LTD Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.11. The stock had a trading volume of 126,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,295. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $134.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

