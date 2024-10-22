Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $22.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.6% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $199.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

