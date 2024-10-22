Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $265.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.83. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $267.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.