Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Invests $475,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LMT opened at $614.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $579.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.24. The company has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

