Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,398,000 after acquiring an additional 146,632 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,185,000 after purchasing an additional 182,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,843,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after buying an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,282,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

