Rune (RUNE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25,710.11

Rune (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $5.17 or 0.00007707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $25,710.11 and $61,293.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 5.01511881 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $41,754.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

