Saga (SAGA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $284.49 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Saga has a market capitalization of $284.49 million and $66.68 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00004045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Saga has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.99 or 0.00253820 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,039,463,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,404,055 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,039,312,344 with 104,349,005 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.7375329 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $67,201,067.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.