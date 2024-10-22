Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XN LP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $119,420,000 after buying an additional 90,616 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 27.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total value of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,624.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.78, for a total value of $249,422.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,380,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total value of $2,533,854.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,624.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,292,760. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Cfra set a $343.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.66.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRM opened at $291.33 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $282.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

