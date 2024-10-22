Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

SDVKY stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $23.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

