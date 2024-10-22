Scroll Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $265.37 Million (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Scroll token can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular exchanges. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $265.37 million and $3.79 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scroll has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scroll Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 1.39845166 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,980,794.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

