Shariaportfolio Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shariaportfolio Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.3% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $251.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $253.14.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

