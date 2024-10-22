Shariaportfolio Inc. Invests $2.26 Million in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,642 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Toll Brothers makes up about 1.2% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 74.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 21.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 275,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $153.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.31 and a 200 day moving average of $130.98. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.34%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.