Sierra Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sierra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,791,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $578,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VO stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.50. 205,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $270.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

