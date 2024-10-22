Sierra Capital LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 108,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $91.56. 24,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,923. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

