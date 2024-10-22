Sierra Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,124,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,943,000 after acquiring an additional 173,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 272,696 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,912,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,784,000 after purchasing an additional 703,620 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 188,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,029,000 after buying an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,901. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.