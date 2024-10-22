Sierra Capital LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 538.5% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in KLA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 24.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.57.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $667.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $769.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $764.81. KLA Co. has a one year low of $452.01 and a one year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

