Sierra Capital LLC Sells 7,071 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 347,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 218,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 211,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 171,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHYG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 274,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,168. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

