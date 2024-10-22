Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

