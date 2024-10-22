Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

BATS:VLUE traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.56. The stock had a trading volume of 174,412 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

