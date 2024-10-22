Signaturefd LLC Sells 945 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average is $136.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

