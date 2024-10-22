Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 2,960 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,668,000 after buying an additional 175,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,604.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 180,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after buying an additional 174,025 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.25. 221,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

