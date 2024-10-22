Sleepless AI Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Sleepless AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $57.62 million and $13.33 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sleepless AI has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.66 or 0.00252668 BTC.

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessailab.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 228,437,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.45134304 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $16,283,387.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

