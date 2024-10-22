SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.5% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.05. 1,643,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,967,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.17 and a 200-day moving average of $225.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $179.11 and a 12 month high of $253.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

