SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,254.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 326,659 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,198,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $26.34.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

