SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tull Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,234,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 743,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after acquiring an additional 24,511 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

