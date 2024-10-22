SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Lifted by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.5% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.92. 1,429,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,705. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $85.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.