Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Surience Private Wealth LLC

Surience Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,686 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 2.3% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,021,000 after acquiring an additional 518,649 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 1,674,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,538,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,777,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,107,000 after acquiring an additional 247,138 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 361,514 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

