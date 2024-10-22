Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 847.20 ($11.00) and last traded at GBX 847.20 ($11.00), with a volume of 4990964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 836.60 ($10.86).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.98) to GBX 1,020 ($13.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.28) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 979.67 ($12.72).

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 774.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 742.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,643.68%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

