Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.48 billion. Starbucks also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80 EPS.
Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,486,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
