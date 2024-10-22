Stephen H. Holdridge Sells 1,000 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,528,405. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Dayforce Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE DAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Dayforce Inc has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $74.66.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dayforce by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.
About Dayforce
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
