Stephen H. Holdridge Sells 1,000 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,528,405. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dayforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Dayforce Inc has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $74.66.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dayforce by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

