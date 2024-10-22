StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.32.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
