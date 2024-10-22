Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.0495 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Stratis has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $50,998.53 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.60 or 0.03896112 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00041125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.