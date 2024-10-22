Stratis Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $53,136.66 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.92 or 0.03912934 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00041340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

