Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $381.16.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,089,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after acquiring an additional 66,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:SYK opened at $367.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker has a one year low of $255.22 and a one year high of $374.63.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
