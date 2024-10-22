Sui (SUI) Price Hits $1.94 on Top Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Sui coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00002880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and $674.56 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sui has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 2.0081325 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 392 active market(s) with $610,607,839.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

