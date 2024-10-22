Sweeney & Michel LLC Lowers Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sweeney & Michel LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,393 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 3.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,148. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

