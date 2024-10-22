Synapse Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $105.91 million and $6.88 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,338,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

