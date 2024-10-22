T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.95. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

