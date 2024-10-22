Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post earnings of $4.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $447.14 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $458.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

