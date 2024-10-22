Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post earnings of $4.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TDY stock opened at $447.14 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $458.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teledyne Technologies
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.