Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XCEM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,414,000 after buying an additional 207,186 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 868,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84,170 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 765,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 669,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.