Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $52.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.19.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 13th. Baird R W raised Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital downgraded Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,484,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,429,076. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Tenable by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

